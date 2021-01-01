One. "Consent" seems like an easy concept, but it's really not, at least not on the street. It's a bit of a Catch-22. Asking for permission before a photo is taken immediately nullifies any possibility of a candid moment. And asking for it afterwards almost guarantees you will be turned down. Even I, as a photographer, would feel suspicious if a stranger came up to me saying they just took my photo and would like some kind of retroactive permission. This raises so many questions that almost any person, probably in a rush on their commute, would inevitably just say "No." Who are you? Where is the photo going? Can I see it? As for having them look through the images, that’s a very bad idea. There are always a few outtakes, and I wouldn't know which image, if any, will reveal itself as "the one" until I sit down with the photos later. Giving the subject a power to decide what gets deleted in camera eliminates any such possibility.